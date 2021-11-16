Letter to the Editor: Mayor Wishes All a Happy Thanksgiving

Letter to the Editor:

This Thanksgiving I am grateful I will be joining my family, like so many families in our community in sitting down together to give thanks for those things we are so thankful for in our lives.

When I look back over last year I have served as Mayor, I am grateful for a caring and kind community for your patience, kindness, perseverance and flexibility despite the challenges we all faced last year. Burbank has come through with compassion for one another and we continue to hope for a better 2022.



I am also grateful for frontline personnel, doctors, nurses, police and fire, who do an outstanding job in our community.

Wishing you and your family good health, peace and joy on this Thanksgiving Day.

Bob Frutos

Mayor, City of Burbank