Letter to the Editor: Outgoing Councilmember Thanks Burbank

Letter to the Editor:

A Heartfelt Thank you.

Thanksgiving is around the corner and I hope this year you can all enjoy safe and happy holidays together with family and friends.

I would like to thank all of you as this will be my last year serving on the Burbank City Council. I am grateful for all of you who have supported me with your vote. It has been an incredible honor to have served two terms as Mayor in this city I have called home for over 30 years.

One of the best things about serving on council is to be able to meet so many incredible members of our community. Many whom became personal friends.

I must also thank the hard-working City staff and our dedicated police officers and firefighters. Thank you for your service to our city.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family.

Bob Frutos

Burbank Councilmember