Letter to the Editor: Please do not Decrease Funding to the Police Department

It has come to my attention that the Burbank City Council is considering decreased funding to 2 departments in the Burbank Police Department.  Specifically, the School Resource Officers and the Mental Health Evaluation Team.  In the world we live in today, it seems that these departments would be essential.  I am asking that the Council not take money away from any area of the police department.  The efficiency of the Burbank Police department is one reason why we live here.  
 
I would appreciate more explanation as to what the details of the issue are, and how taking away money will make our schools more safe.
 
 
Cheri Simmons

