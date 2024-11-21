Letter to the Editor: Polon Thanks Voters for Their Support in Defeat

Letter to the Editor:

I decided to run for city council not because I hold a deep desire to serve in public office but because I care deeply about our community and see a clear vision for Burbank’s future – one focused on climate resiliency, increased access to affordable housing, a growing economy, and safe neighborhoods.

Through this campaign, I talked to thousands of Burbank residents – some who have lived here for three months and some who have lived here for 75 years – who share the same vision for our community. We are united in our desire to preserve the unique qualities that drew us to Burbank, and just as importantly, understand that there is still much to be done to ensure we achieve the safe, sustainable, and prosperous future we all desire.

To everyone who opened their front door, answered their phone, or responded to a text, thank you. The conversations we had were meaningful and substantial. And while each of us has our own unique perspective I’m grateful for all that we found we have in common.

While I didn’t earn enough votes to win a seat on the Burbank City Council, I am proud of the campaign we ran, grateful for the support we received, and enthusiastic about the future of our city.

To everyone who donated their time and money to the campaign and to those who offered me words of advice and support, I am truly humbled. Thank you for believing in me and helping me advocate for our shared values.

My advocacy wasn’t new to this election and will continue regardless of whether I hold the title of Councilmember or just “proud resident.” I invite you to join me and our Strong Towns Burbank group, the local, nonpartisan, nonprofit, organization working for a safe, livable, and inviting Burbank. Our next Strong Towns Burbank meet-up is November 30th, at 4PM at Lincoln Beer Company. I look forward to seeing you there.

Eddy Polon

Burbank