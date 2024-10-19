Letter to the Editor: Reader Concerned About Candidates Positions on Rental Housing

During the Burbank Mason’s City Council candidate forum, both Mike Van Gorder and Konstantine Anthony stated their intention to partner with DSA-LA if elected.

Mike Van Gorder openly stated, “I am proud to have been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of Los Angeles. I look forward to co-governing with that group.” He emphasized the importance of aligning with people who share his values, which could suggest that he will focus more on outside ideological partnerships than on listening to the broader Burbank community.

Similarly, Konstantine Anthony remarked, “I co-govern with DSA… Affordable Housing LA… California YIMBY… these kinds of groups that are good on policy.”

While collaboration can be valuable, co-governing with external political organizations risks putting the priorities of these political groups ahead of what Burbank residents actually want and need.

Furthermore, during the Tuesday, October 15th Burbank City Council meeting, Anthony openly stated his desire to eliminate ALL rental housing, a proposal that would affect all Burbank renters!

By aligning themselves so closely with groups like DSA-LA, it raises concerns about which interests these candidates will prioritize those of Burbank residents or those of external political groups. Are these candidates prioritizing outside influences and agendas over the voices of the people who live here?

City Council members are elected to serve Burbank’s community, NOT external organizations with specific political agendas.

Let’s ensure that our future leaders are fully committed to representing Burbank residents, not outside interests.