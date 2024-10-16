Letter to the Editor: Reader Does Not Believe Candidates Had No Knowledge of Mailers

Letter to the Editor:

There’s a line in Godfather 2 from Michael Corleone to one of his lieutenants: “I want nothing to happen to Fredo while his mother is alive”. It’s the classic cutout. I never ordered… In the same way the Rizzotti-Wilke campaign pretend that they have nothing to do with the PAC mailers and attack ads supporting their candidacy. While technically they may be correct I’m sure there have been plenty of cutouts over the past few months who have been involved in putting this campaign together. If it quacks like a duck then there’s surely a duck swimming around there somewhere.

One interesting footnote is that the mailer claims that crime, homelessness, traffic and out of control spending are major problems. Wasn’t Wilke, as deputy City Manager, part of the team that has allowed these problems to fester?