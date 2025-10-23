Letter to the Editor: Reader Urges Residents to Take Steps to Protect Their Property

Letter to the Editor:

Recently we in our Burbank neighborhood observed a man near the intersection of Rose St. and Hood Ave. get out of his car and fly a drone around over our area’s homes.

Home burglars are becoming very tech-savvy, as they have used cameras hidden in bushes to follow the comings and goings of homeowners to plan their burglaries and have found ways to disable alarms and video cameras. I’m concerned that drones could also by thieves to find locations that are vulnerable to break-in’s.