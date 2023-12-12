Letter to the Editor: Reader Wants Everyone to Get into the Holiday Giving Spirit

This year my friends Toby, Sharon, Elena, Pam, Jon and I got a big dose of holiday JOY!

We participated with the Burbank Coordinating Council by sponsoring a family that had graciously asked for some assistance. We reached out to our friends and over 25 people joined us to support this effort. We combined our donations with theirs and were able to fill a “sleigh” with presents and food to give a Merry Christmas to a lovely family.

I am writing to encourage all Burbank citizens, that can, to do something like this to be able to feel the JOY we got.

There are so many opportunities in our city to help others. Most markets have programs to help feed those in need. There are many places that will take toy donations. Tequilas restaurant has joined with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce to collect toys for Home Again LA. Sports equipment and toys can be donated at any Burbank Fire Station as part of the Spark of Love program.

It’s easy to drop off a new unwrapped toy at these locations. If you know someone who is alone, just a visit could bring a smile to their face. Small donations in the Salvation Army Red Kettle can be helpful in Burbank.

These are just a few ideas to consider. Whatever you can do is guaranteed to give back immeasurable JOY.