Letter to the Editor: Readers Says Second Amendment Rights are Under Attack

Letter to the Editor:

Vice Mayor Konstantine Anthony wants the Burbank City Council to take all firearms away from law-abiding citizens and suppress our Second Amendment rights.

The City Council is considering a vote to limit the sale of legal firearms in Burbank and offend our Second Amendment rights.

The City Council is considering:

• Tax-payer funded firearm buybacks that are sure to cause taxes to go up.

• Restrictions on access to firearms by limiting the number of legal sales in Burbank.

• Additional local rules and regulations that are not supported by the latest Bruen Supreme Court ruling.

In order to stop this, please do ALL of the following:

Action #1: Email the City Council opposing these regulations: citycouncil@burbankca.gov

Sample: “Dear Burbank City Council: I oppose any and all new regulations limiting my access to legal firearms including opposing limits on the number of FFLs operating in Burbank and needless local laws that offend my Second Amendment rights. Please do not pass any such ordinances. Thank you, [your name]

Action #2: Call Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 6:00pm to give public comment during the Council meeting. Phone (818) 238-3335.

Action #3: Forward this to all of your fellow patriots who want to stop the growing efforts to take away our firearm rights…ask them to do the same.



Christopher Matthew Spencer

Burbank