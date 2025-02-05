Letter to the Editor: Reader Questions if ‘Jazz Hands’ at Council Meetings is a Form of Censorship

Letter to the Editor:

The new Indigenous-costumed Mayor of Burbank, subscribing to her recent mayoral predecessors, insists that the physically present audience at City Hall during Council Meetings use only “Jazz hands”.

“Jazz hands” is a means of government censorship because, as a symbolic dance movement, it signifies only AGREEMENT.

So, what appears necessary is a counter to the City of Burbank’s officially authorized “Jazz hands” which noticeably signals to our esteemed City Council an audience’s NON-AGREEMENT.

Not being a trained dancer, and socially prohibited from using exuberantly displayed middle fingers, I am at a loss to suggest a reasonable but unmistakable visible gesture to Council Members.

Perhaps “myBurbank” enthusiasts could offer some appropriate suggestions?

Richard B. Cathcart

Burbank