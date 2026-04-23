Letter to the Editor: Remembering the Armenian Genocide

Letter to the Editor:

On Friday, in our district and around the world, we will mark a solemn day. The Armenian Genocide began on April 24, 1915, and led to the deaths of more than 1.5 million Armenians over 8 long and horrific years. The lives lost were those of mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers. Hundreds of thousands of Assyrians, Greeks, and Christians also perished in one of the most atrocious violations of human rights in human history.

But this is not merely a matter of distant history. It is a human story — of families uprooted, of cultures nearly erased, of voices that were silenced but not forgotten. Survivors carried their memories across generations, building new lives in new places while holding onto the truth of what they endured. The resilience of the Armenian American community is extraordinary, and it is one of the things that I admire most about this community; but it does not diminish the gravity of what was lost.

This week, we will be gathering across the district in recognition of the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide because remembrance is not passive. It is an act of responsibility. When we acknowledge these atrocities honestly, we affirm a simple but powerful principle: that human dignity is not negotiable, and that truth must never yield to convenience or denial.

It is our shared duty to ensure that our nation and our world recognize the genocide and the countless lives lost during this dark chapter of history. Turkey and Azerbaijan continue to deny the Armenian Genocide. Members of our own government, including President Trump, have downplayed this atrocity referring to it merely as a “great catastrophe.”

Denying the atrocities, remaining silent, or even intentionally avoiding use of the word “genocide” to describe this historical event is tantamount to complicity. Silence invites reoccurrence.

In recognizing the Armenian Genocide, we honor the victims. We stand with their descendants. And we reinforce a commitment that extends beyond any single community—that the deliberate destruction of a people, anywhere, is a concern for people everywhere.

This year, I challenge all of us (myself included) to ask what we are willing to remember, to acknowledge, and to confront. Because if we fail to remember, we risk repeating. But if we choose to remember — clearly, courageously, and without compromise — we strengthen the foundation of justice itself.

As always, please do not hesitate to contact our district office if you have questions or if we can be of assistance. Our phone number is (818) 558-3043, and email address is Assemblymember.Schultz@Assembly.ca.gov.

Nick Schultz

Assemblymember