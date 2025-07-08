Letter to the Editor: Resident Applauds City Decision to Change July 4th Show to Drones

Letter to the Editor:

Burbank’s Fire Department is outstanding, but having them on standby to put out any fires caused by fireworks is not the best use of their time. Now, two weeks into peak fire season there are already wildfires all around us – in Riverside, San Bernardino and San Luis Obispo counties. Our firefighters are professionals, trained to protect communities and our property, and their resources should not be stretched by having to monitor firework displays when everything is tinder-dry.



On Saturday July 5th the residual smoke from fireworks was obvious. When we ventured outside we could even smell it. Reports going back the last three years show LA air is significantly degraded on July 4th and 5th every year. It has been shown to contain fine particulate matter and metal air pollutants (from the colors in the fireworks) which can cause respiratory problems for many people. The responsible thing to do is to try to protect people who may have heart/lung issues, or children, or the elderly.



The purpose of government is to protect and support our community. I would say that the decision to have a drone show was very smart – a celebration of the Fourth with minimal fire risk or pollution. I for one, appreciate our City considering everyone who lives here, not just those who like to be entertained by fireworks.



Frankie Glass

Burbank