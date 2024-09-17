Letter to the Editor: Resident Appreciates Councilmembers Anthony Support During Strike

Letter to the Editor:

I’ve lived in Burbank for six years, and I love it more every day. I was reminded of this fact during the Writers’ Guild strike last summer. On the first day of the strike, I carried a picket sign around the historic Warner Brothers studio, under our friendly Burbank sun. I walked alongside junior writers like myself, legendary filmmakers, and well-known actors, all of whom believed in the cause.



I also happened to walk with Konstantine Anthony, then our mayor, today running for re-election to our city council. He had no entourage, no camera crew, not even a hat that said “mayor.” Konstantine was not a member of the Writers’ Guild, nor was he passing out campaign literature. He was just… there.



Konstantine offered encouragement, smiles, and energy to all those he saw. He did it because he believes in the cause of working people. He is a working person himself, and he knows that Burbank is a special place to live because of its people. It’s rare that I can say I was inspired by a politician, but on the picket lines last summer, it was completely true.



In Konstantine’s previous term as councilmember, he made huge strides toward making Burbank safer, more affordable, and a leader in clean energy. He is an exceptionally effective local leader, and a committed voice for progress. As we begin to cast votes between now and November 5, I ask my fellow Burbank citizens to vote for Konstantine Anthony and his proven dedication to his constituents. He is our best choice to both preserve and improve what’s truly great about our town.



Kevin Oeser

Burbank