Letter to the Editor: Resident Believes Social Housing is a Real Solution to Burbank’s Housing Crisis

Letter to the Editor:

Without the help of my graduate school loans, my partner and I would not be able to afford our current apartment in Burbank. The average rent in Burbank is $2,323 per month, and rent prices continue to rise. Currently, over 50% of our income goes towards paying rent every month. When I applied for affordable housing in Burbank, I discovered that the waitlist was closed and I would have to wait a few months until I could apply to get on the waitlist. And even after being placed on the waitlist, I would not be guaranteed immediate housing since the average wait time for placement in an affordable rental unit is between 2-5 years.

According to the Burbank Housing Element, there is a need for 8,772 affordable housing units by 2029 and 3,971 units required for lower-income households. Currently in Burbank, the Burbank Housing Corporation manages only around 300 affordable rental units, showing the shortcomings in the affordable housing market. New construction in Burbank is often skewed toward luxury or market-rate housing, with very few new affordable units being built. The affordable housing market is lacking in availability and popularity, and less people are able to afford to rent or buy homes in Burbank.

Rather than the traditional forms of renting or owning housing, there is another housing option that is extremely affordable for even the lowest-income residents: social housing. Social housing removes housing from the real estate market, where the shortage of affordable options lets property owners and big landlords profit. The real estate market often hurts low-income residents, who struggle with rising rents and the risk of being displaced or evicted. The basis of social housing is that it is long-term, affordable housing that does not involve corporate interests. It is managed by and benefits the people living in those areas. It’s typically owned by a nonprofit, a cooperative (co-op), or a community land trust. Social housing helps create neighborhoods where people can access healthy, stable, and permanently affordable housing, while also having a voice in how their homes are managed.

Social housing is a proven housing model that can be found all over the world – in Toronto, Vienna, and even currently in Los Angeles. For 32 years now, the cooperative Los Angeles Eco-Village (LAEV) has provided stable, rent-controlled housing for 45 apartment units. In 2010, the members in the LAEV formed the Urban Soil/Tierra Urbana (USTU) non-profit housing co-op. USTU members collectively share legal and social ownership of two of the buildings in the LAEV neighborhood. One member pays $570 per month for a 500 square-foot apartment, which is less than half the price of comparable apartments nearby. The rent price never changes unless all the members agree to raise it. The co-op meets twice a month to make decisions regarding the property. Rather than having to ask landlords who usually only care about profit about housing decisions, the members have the power and ability to create the kind of space they want to live in. Members who live in LAEV created this mission: “To provide permanently affordable housing to very low to moderate income households that sustains a diverse community whose members join together to publicly demonstrate higher quality living patterns while minimizing negative environmental and social impacts.” While some people may argue that social housing requires significant investment, cities like Los Angeles have already demonstrated its success and impact.



Social housing has the power to create affordable housing that positively impacts the people and families living there as well as the greater community. Burbank has the opportunity to meet the increasing demands of housing by supporting a housing model that is permanently affordable, creates a sense of belonging, and gives power to the people living there. Burbank City Council and the Community Development Department should invest in social housing developments by purchasing land or repurposing existing public buildings for nonprofit housing co-ops. Or they could establish a Community Land Trust (CLT), where land is held permanently for affordable housing while allowing residents to co-own buildings. There are many ways Burbank can invest in the city and allocate land to provide social housing. With rising rents and a growing need for affordable housing, Burbank should take the lead in tackling its housing crisis by investing in social housing and setting an example for other cities struggling with the same crisis. It’s time to prioritize people over profit.

Natalie Hung

Burbank