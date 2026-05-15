Letter to the Editor: Resident Concerned About Council Member’s Actions and Motive

Letter to the Editor:

At the last Burbank City Council meeting, something happened that should concern residents regardless of political affiliation or where they stand on the underlying issue being debated.

Vice Mayor Zizette Mullins attempted to push forward a vote to reprimand a fellow councilmember during a meeting where key members of the council were absent or recused. Rather than recognizing the obvious lack of full participation and choosing to properly agendize the matter for a future meeting, where all councilmembers and the public could fully engage in the discussion, she appeared eager to capitalize on a temporary political opportunity.

One councilmember was absent due to a sick child. Another recused themselves out of respect for the process and the conflicts involved. Under those circumstances, most residents would expect restraint, transparency, and patience from city leadership. Instead, what unfolded felt like an attempt to force through a consequential vote under cover of procedural chaos.

That is not how good government is supposed to work.

The most troubling part is that Vice Mayor Mullins is not a newcomer unfamiliar with municipal procedure. She served for years as Burbank’s City Clerk. If anyone on the dais understands the importance of proper agendizing, procedural fairness, and ensuring full council participation before major disciplinary actions are considered, it should be her.

Which leaves residents with two possibilities, neither of them reassuring.

Either she understood exactly what she was doing and hoped to take advantage of a politically favorable moment, or she genuinely does not understand the procedural framework she once helped administer.

A reprimand of an elected official is not a minor housekeeping issue. It is a serious public action with political and reputational consequences. (It is ironic that the same thing she was trying to repremand her fellow councilmembers for, she commited herself just yesterday).

Instead, residents witnessed what looked like an effort to rush a vote before the full council could weigh in.

That kind of maneuver erodes public trust. It feeds the growing perception that political gamesmanship matters more than sound governance. And it sends a message that procedure only matters when it is politically convenient.

Burbank residents deserve better than procedural ambushes and late-night attempts to force votes through diminished attendance. What happened at this meeting was disgraceful.

Kyle Anderson

Burbank