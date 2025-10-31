Letter to the Editor: Resident Disappointed in Soft Rent CAP

Letter to the Editor:

Tuesday’s City Council meeting was nothing short of historic. Never before have so many tenants come together to demand change from our city leaders. The chambers were packed with renters, homeowners, landlords, small business owners, and students all speaking with a shared message: Burbank needs a real, enforceable rent cap to keep people housed.

For hours, community members told deeply personal stories about rent hikes, eviction threats, and displacement. The turnout reflected a growing movement of ordinary residents who believe that housing in Burbank should be stable and fair. Despite that, the Council ultimately moved toward a soft rent cap rather than the firm, hard limit that so many urged them to adopt.

While I am proud of how strong and unified the community’s voice was, I wish the Council had listened more closely, especially Councilmember Tamala Takahashi, who appeared largely unmoved by the heartfelt testimonies that filled the room. The people of Burbank showed up in record numbers, not out of politics but out of necessity. I hope future votes reflect that urgency.

Kyle Anderson

Burbank Resident and Small Business Owner