Letter to the Editor: Resident Does Not Like Recent Mailing by PAC

Letter to the Editor:

By now many Burbankers have received by mail the glossy flyer posted by the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles related to pending City Council consideration of an additional Ordinance, or an enhancement and possible elaboration of existing Ordinance. A thorough reading of the AAGLA flyer, undoubtedly crafted by attorneys, realtors and various other housing experts, shows a remarkable skill in flippancy and illiteracy, or deliberated political craftiness.

Years ago, the artist Christopher Lee Burden (1946-2015),with his 1985 Samson artwork, perfectly symbolized AAGLA’s current destructive role in all Burbankers futures to separate groups–but not with a 100-ton jack connected to a gearbox and turnstile to push outwards the bearing walls of the gallery–groups that are courageously facing the harsh economic realities of 2024.

Speaking through its tax-exempt PAC, AAGLA is attempting to erase our City’s community legacy, that part of our personal history that remains from an earlier, pre-2020, prosperous time. It is my opinion that AAGLA seeks the financial and social impairment of both renters and the decent Mom & Pop rental property providers that live and earn their livings in the City of Burbank.

Look carefully at the AAGLA flyer: (1) on the first page it offers a not very tactful negative accusation against the whole City Council featuring a chimmied home hit by an “asteroid”; (2) on its second page, three bullet-pointed statements reek of illiteracy and vacuous content. These appear almost Domclean in scope and phrasing; (3) the third page offers an unstamped postal card to boost AAGLA’s self-marketing to “Mom & Pops”–the organization exists because of Membership Fees.

Wondering out loud, why are present Members of AAGLA paying so much for such poor-quality representation?

Richard B. Cathcart

Burbank