Letter to the Editor

My husband and I have been Burbank residents for nearly 30 years and hope to spend the rest of our days here.

We love Burbank and believe in our police department 100%. We here in Burbank have not suffered the same looting and rioting that has occurred in many other LA county cities and we can thank the exceptional work of our Police Department for our safety and well being.

Please, we implore you, do NOT de-fund our Police!

Dorothy M. Gibbs