Letter to the Editor: Resident Feels City Council Not Listening to Residents About Rent Control

Letter to the Editor:

Rent control/ rent registry is a scam. Its one of those too good to be true scams. It’s being perpetrated by primarily out of town paid protestors who have no interest in the well-being of Burbank.

The voters of Burbank by 2 to 1 have repeatedly opposed rent control. Burbank voters usually get things right but sometimes miss when voting for our city council members. Three of our current Council Members have supported their personal agenda with an unscientific poll that didn’t even measure Burbank residents. Unscientific poll vs. certified election. Hmmm!

Perez, Anthony and Takahashi, have been identified as being politically ambitious and who have no interest in preserving Burbank as the great city it is. We have seen at least one of council members try to elevate their position by running for office outside of Burbank at the first opportunity and I’m guessing that Perez and Takahashi are on the same track. Did they think we didn’t notice when they postponed Nick Schulz’s being named mayor to help him run for another office.

It appears pretty obvious this is the case when they are pushing an agenda the city doesn’t want and we can see through the personal boost the three of them hope to garner.

The city doesn’t have the six million dollars for establishing rent control and it’s very concerning that these three are willing to jeopardize the city’s solvency for their own interest.

Takahashi, is a very big disappointment in her phony call for data. She has the data but has been unwilling to take a stand and it appears member Takahashi is very intimidated by Council members Anthony and Perez. We voted for five individual representatives and I’m hoping Tamala can get up the gumption to honor the will of the people.

I’m calling on all current council members to honor the Burbank voters by upholding their mandate and reject the rent cap.

Jackie Waltman

Burbank