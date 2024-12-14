Letter to the Editor: Resident frustrated with Direction Burbank is Taking

Letter to the Editor:

As AI has become an existential economic threat to traditional Hollywood production, Burbank taxpayers are becoming dominated by another kind of AI, the ambivalent intelligence of elected politicians, housed in a strange group mindstate-run political factory named City Hall. On YouTube, 12/12/24, CALL ME CHATO discussed “is entertainment a trillion dollar waste of time?”, its presenter concludes that, mostly, the question’s answer is NO. (Indeed, imagine a sell-off of studio property on a scale at least equivalent to the self-off during the 1970s of backlots and props.) Soon, the post-12/17/24 Burbank City Council will become a functioning financial leverage tool of developers and real-estate renovators. There are markedly few authentic city-preservationists still present. Just an impression, but the 12/10 televised meeting of the Council gave me the distinct takeaway that the Council is as dismissive of the city’s Equestrian District as it previously demonstrated itself to be on reafforestation of Burbank!

For initial official announcements, Burbankers equipped with Internet-access can at any time click on THE BURBANK CHANNEL. It’s unfortunate that this useful news medium has evolved very little since its inauguration on 9/7/12. While it is a vital taxpayer-funded educational resource allegedly meant to foster citizens’ grasp of the complex infrastructure dynamics of Burbank’s incessant development, it remains ineffective in stimulating active Burbanker engagement in real-world urban planning processes. Its presentations often equate to some old, only slight funny, episodes of the TV series “WKRP in Cincinnati”.

Co-creation of 2025’s City of Burbank by empowered politicians (plus nominally subservient professional bureaucrats) and information-endowed, improvement-dedicated taxpayers is a worthwhile constructive approach to beneficial Burbank developments that truly involves stakeholders and end-users in the majority-agreed, voted property development actions. City-attractiveness is a key component for the sustained economic state of Burbank, facilitating the integration of LA County-wide development strategies with the overarching goal of city cohesion. For sure, discretion in the lightly-supervised hands and minds of hired bureaucrats is a dangerous situation.