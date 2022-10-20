Letter to the Editor: Resident Give Reasons to Elect Clark for City Clerk

It is important that the City Clerk represent the people of Burbank, not city government. With that in mind I am supporting Kimberley Clark for City Clerk.

I appreciate the outside perspective Kimberley will bring to the office. I worked directly with her on numerous projects over the past decade during my time as a PTA leader, a BAFA Board Member and part of the Measure S core committee. I know Kimberley to be genuinely caring, highly responsible and responsive, as well as a diplomatic and collaborative problem solver. As a former paralegal, Kimberley has a background in contracts and editing. In her work with BUSD, she has proven to be skilled in preparing agendas, keeping minutes, responding to public records requests and providing election oversight. Her small business experience will ensure the Passport Office remains a convenient resource for our community.

A graduate of Burbank High, Kimberley loves our city and has long been engaged in civic life through her extensive volunteerism and support of local non-profits. I know that she will be a great asset to our City’s staff and will ensure that the City Clerk’s office is run with integrity and equity.

Please join me in voting for Kimberley Clark for City Clerk.