Letter to the Editor: Resident Gives His Take on Recent Protests

Letter to the Editor:

Since the Sat. June 14th national demonstrations against Trump’s immigration policies had no scheduled events in Burbank today I rode my bike instead to the Studio City protest, the nearest one I could find online, to be part of theirs. Unlike the previous Sunday, when I joined protesters in Downtown LA, there were no flash grenades or rubber bullets being fired into the pavement close to my feet by police officers, which unfortunately resulted in a nearby Australian journalist being struck in her leg by a ricocheting bullet.

At the Studio City protest I saw a lot of colorful poinantly worded signs, but no Mexican flags, in fact most everyone I saw there were non-Latinos, except for busboys working tables at the sidewalk cafes along Ventura Blvd., which had an annoying congestion of expensive looking cars driven, the only annoyance during an otherwise satisfying afternoon of protesting injustice, thankfully without any fresh graffiti or burning trash bins.

Doug Weiskopf

Burbank