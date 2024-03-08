Letter to the Editor: Resident Gives His Viewpoint on Gun Stores in Burbank

Letter to the Editor:

Its shocking to realize that this month marks already the 6th anniversary of when young Burbank area students of all ages came together for a solemn week of activities to protest the Feb. 14, 2018 shootings at Parkland High School in Fla., including local school walkouts, which culminated in a march and rally of 4,000 of them and their supporters participating in the March 24 March For Our Lives rally along the Chandler Bike Path, as they joined the national student protests all over America where millions marched for sane gun control. The rally was held at the east end of the bike path near the corner of Mariposa St., followed by a series of speakers that included Burbank’s Congressman Adam Schiff, who had everyone in the crowd cheering wildly with his emotional gun control speech.

On my way home from the rally one block south of the Chandler ceremony on Magnolia Blvd., however, I passed a gun store with a placard at the entrance advertising the same AR-15 semi-automatic rifle used by the 19 year old Parkland shooter one month before to kill 17 people and wound 17 others. The adult organizers of the Burbank student anti-gun rally when asked why none of the 14 gun shops located in Burbank’s city limits were being protested they replied uncomfortably, “we don’t want our students involved in controversies”.

So as we observe the 6th anniversary of the Parkland shootings and the Burbank student protests against gun violence we see that the same 14 gun stores that were in business in 2018 still remaining open today, despite Burbank’s reputation as an uber-liberal town. In 2022 our city leaders were reportedly “studying the problem of gun stores operating in Burbank” and by Dec. 2023 there were even discussions of a zoning amendment would regulate where a gun store can set up shop within Burbank by limiting its proximity to sensitive sites. The ordinance would also reportedly mandate that new firearm retailers be required to seek conditional approval by the Planning Commission in addition to the City Council. There has never been, however, any mention so far of actually closing any of the 14 existing gun stores.