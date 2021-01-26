Letter to the Editor: Resident is in Favor of Opening Cannabis Dispensaries in Burbank

Letter to the Editor:

I wholeheartedly support the opening of dispensaries in Burbank. It’s ridiculous that we are letting Studio City, Universal City and North Hollywood take tax dollars from Burbank – especially since the residents of Burbank keep voting down any type of parcel tax to help our city and schools. The State of California received $306.7 million dollars in tax revenue off cannabis sales in Q3 2020 alone – just a 3 month period – and this number is growing. The cannabis business tax can be anywhere from 5-15% and it would go directly to the City of Burbank.

For those who object out of fear and misinformation, I recommend visiting dispensaries in neighboring cities to actually see how they are run. They look like an Apple store or a boutique and they all have hired security to check IDs and enforce safety. This is mainly due to the fact that they are forced to be cash businesses because of current federal banking laws. This will change once the federal government legalizes cannabis – which they are on the road to do soon with the passage of the MORE Act H.R.3884 in 2020.

For those who object because it’s an intoxicant, the City of Burbank has long supported the sale of alcohol. There are hundreds of places where you can purchase and enjoy alcohol in Burbank. Liquor stores, supermarkets, drug stores, Target – and don’t forget restaurants, breweries, pubs, and bars. It’s everywhere. And yet alcohol is far more dangerous than cannabis. You can drink yourself to death in a night.

We now have a glut of empty storefronts all over Burbank. Dispensaries are Mom & Pop shops. Burbank has a strong tradition of great local Mom & Pop shops that bring in folks from all over Southern California and beyond to visit, dine, and shop. Let’s welcome dispensaries to that club in Burbank.

Jamie O’Brien Moore