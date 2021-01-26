Letter to the Editor: Resident is in Favor of Opening Cannabis Dispensaries in Burbank

Letter to the Editor:
I wholeheartedly support the opening of dispensaries in Burbank. It’s ridiculous that we are letting Studio City, Universal City and North Hollywood take tax dollars from Burbank – especially since the residents of Burbank keep voting down any type of parcel tax to help our city and schools. The State of California received $306.7 million dollars in tax revenue off cannabis sales in Q3 2020 alone – just a 3 month period – and this number is growing. The cannabis business tax can be anywhere from 5-15% and it would go directly to the City of Burbank.
For those who object out of fear and misinformation, I recommend visiting dispensaries in neighboring cities to actually see how they are run. They look like an Apple store or a boutique and they all have hired security to check IDs and enforce safety. This is mainly due to the fact that they are forced to be cash businesses because of current federal banking laws. This will change once the federal government legalizes cannabis – which they are on the road to do soon with the passage of the MORE Act H.R.3884 in 2020.
For those who object because it’s an intoxicant, the City of Burbank has long supported the sale of alcohol. There are hundreds of places where you can purchase and enjoy alcohol in Burbank. Liquor stores, supermarkets, drug stores, Target – and don’t forget restaurants, breweries, pubs, and bars. It’s everywhere. And yet alcohol is far more dangerous than cannabis. You can drink yourself to death in a night.
We now have a glut of empty storefronts all over Burbank. Dispensaries are Mom & Pop shops. Burbank has a strong tradition of great local Mom & Pop shops that bring in folks from all over Southern California and beyond to visit, dine, and shop. Let’s welcome dispensaries to that club in Burbank.
Jamie O’Brien Moore
Jamie, let me guess…you’re a Democrat born in the 60’s? You’ve failed to consider the immense cost taxpayers are paying for ER visits for cannabis-related overdoses which are not reported with precision but are all over the news. Pot tourism has resulted in thousands of edibles overdoses! And these out-of-town tourist come to check out the pot scene, consume way too much and end up in the ER with US PAYING THE BILL. Your arguments about taxes are specious. All cannabis sales to Burbank residents, i.e. delivery sales, are required to be taxes. The Burbank PD can enforce this with simple sting operations! The delivery sales will rapidly become properly handled and the sellers will pay the taxes due. We do not need strip clubs, porn movie theaters and pot shops in Burbank. My brother and nephew both suffered from cannabis addiction. No thanks. We don’t need it here. People buy gasoline here but we don’t need a refinery in Burbank. We drive cars but we don’t need steel mills here. Dude, toke your smoke at home and order delivery. Yeah…dude you can enjoy it without a pot shop brah.