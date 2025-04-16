Letter to the Editor: Resident Not Happy With Burbank Police Response to Homeless Incidents

Letter to the Editor:

I live in Burbank not far from The Smokehouse Restaurant, where we have had a homeless man wandering aimlessly for the past year through our neighborhood while often times howling loudly at night. He has at times stared menacingly at women on my street and even on occasion dropped his pants to expose himself to them. This vagrant, who appears not to have bathed in the past year, sleeps during the day beneath the Olive. Ave. overpass behind The Smokehouse next to the LA River.

Several of us in the neighborhood have called Burbank Police dispatch to report what we consider an ongoing menace but nothing is ever done about this problem. Last week I needed to escort a woman living on my street to her front door because she was afraid of this man being within just a few feet of her home. When I asked him to please leave the area he simple stared through me with vacant eyes.

Will it take a tragedy done to a Burbank resident for the police to finally do their job of protecting us from these dangerous people?

Doug Weiskopf

Burbank