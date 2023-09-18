Letter to the Editor: Resident Not Happy with Burbank’s Mayor

There is, amid the ongoing discussions of the mayor’s alleged misconduct, an often overlooked provision in the City Charter that deserves consideration. While the role of mayor is mostly ceremonial, in cases of disaster or emergency, the charter authorizes the mayor to assume general control over all city services, including police, fire, and other emergency responders (see City Charter section 310 and Burbank Municipal Code section 5-2-106).

In such a scenario, could we expect Konstantine Anthony to act in the best interest of the community, rather than using the occasion for self-promotion? Based on what we’ve seen of Anthony so far, perhaps not.

For those of us who have watched Anthony for a while, a clear pattern emerges: there is no occasion in which Anthony will not see an opportunity to insert himself, whether that be imposing himself upon people lined up at a polling place, or as we see here, using his position as mayor to draw attention to his campaign for county supervisor. Another pattern: whenever he’s held to account, Anthony invariably shrugs off the criticism by playing the victim.

It is also worth noting that because Burbank no longer has a primary election for local offices, Anthony was elected with a mere 20% plurality of the vote – hardly a mandate for him to serve as mayor.

There is yet another provision of the City Charter that is worth noting: a member of the Council serves as mayor “subject to the pleasure of the Council”. This means the person serving as mayor may be removed from the mayoral position at any time (and for any reason) by a simple majority vote of the Council (City Charter section 400). Given Anthony’s lack of judgment and resistance to accountability, this is the best option available to the Council when it takes this matter up again on September 26th.

This is not merely a matter of dignity and decorum; it’s also a matter of public safety, and should be treated as such. Greg Sousa

Burbank