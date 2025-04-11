Letter to the Editor: Resident Not Happy With Metro’s Design for West Olive

Letter to the Editor:

Gazing at METRO’s drawings of its propped raised platform “stations” on West Olive Avenue, was not a pleasing experience. If what was imaged is eventually built, Burbank’s main roadway will become a narrow (one car-truck lane in each direction) raceway. But, perhaps worse, it will be dotted, at least six times, by architectural eruptions.

One might safely assert, these structural eruptions mostly resemble human zits, pimples on the face of Burbank. It is my hope that the City Council, on 22 April, will examine very closely the stations METRO intends to festoon West Olive Avenue with.

It just may be that METRO has anticipated the ugliness. Perhaps METRO has route as well as transportation schedule changes at hand, ready to placate the City Council and Burbankers? It is not as if METRO lacks experience outwitting taxpayers and their elected representatives in many small cities of LA County!

Richard B. Cathcart

Burbank