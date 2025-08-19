Letter to the Editor: Resident Not Happy with What Also Goes with the Bus Lane

Letter to the Editor:

Since 2023 METRO has planned for and installed app-entrance public toilets from Throne Labs at some of its train and bus stations.

METRO is a tentacle of LA County’s penultimate crime-colonizer City of Los Angeles. That decayed city’s leadership is enticing Burbankers with a ruinous BRT infrastructure investment, the bus route and all its “support” equipment.

If Burbank City Council opts to betray Burbankers into a kind of economic serfdom, it will have unmistakably proven itself to be losing its ability to stand for an ideal of Burbankers, instead becoming a Los Angeles-style collectivity.

BRT publicity strategies are typified by vagueness to the point of being merely vaporous half-promises.

Imagine a Google Street View of West Olive Avenue-Glenoaks Blvd, that is decorated by METRO’s potentially “iconic” Thrones!

BRT calls its EV Bus boarding-deboarding stops STATIONS and, thus, its stations are eligible for permanent installations of obvious here’s Johnny (with cell phones apps) public toilets!

Frankly, the daily convergence of Throne users works to maintain Burbank’s identity as in the lyrics of the song “Beautiful Downtown Burbank”

The BRT will provide our City with potty tombstones, undermining our huge proposed expenditures for alleged modernization that taxpayers are now being coerced to validate.

NO on West Olive Avenue-Glenoaks EV bus stations.

Richard B. Cathcart

Burbank