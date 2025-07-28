Letter to the Editor: Resident Questions Board of Education’s Decision Making Process

Letter to the Editor:

I question the promotion of Andrew Cantwell to the position of Chief Administrative Officer of Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) on May 1st. Although Board of Education members publicly stated that this was “not a promotion” and “not a raise,” the details of the contract tell a very different story.

Mr. Cantwell’s salary increased from $233,655 to $245,338 annually — an $11,683 raise. His annual workdays decreased from 262 to 248.9, which raises his daily rate of pay from $891.81 to $985.68. He now receives 70.1 days off – 12 full weeks of leave – while earning almost $100 more per day. This equals both a promotion and a raise, and a reduction of days worked, or services to the district, no matter how it’s been publicly described.

The contract includes unusual language for the public-school sector, allowing for a “performance-based stipend or bonus” — at a time when the district is grappling with significant financial strain. Is this responsible? Did the Board mean to incentivize Mr. Cantwell to save money on spending for students and reward him with taxpayer dollars specifically designate d to educate children???

On June 18th, the Board was asked to delay Mr. Cantwell’s promotion, pending the outcome of ongoing investigations — including one being conducted by a third-party investigator, and another by the Burbank Police Department. These investigations involve a contract with “Specialized Support Services” — and other serious concerns, including: how consultants are paid, payment without detailed breakdowns of time worked or work product, or a supervisor sign-off. The troubling contracts occurred under the direct supervision of Mr. Cantwell. Equally concerning is that Cantwell will be supervising the recent voter approved $500 million dollar bond. Is he the right person for this position?

Despite public request and the gravity of ongoing investigations, Mr. Cantwell hasn’t been seen at a board meeting since June 5th. The Board’s decision, and Cantwell’s absence, sends a troubling message about accountability and public trust.

Other key questions remain unanswered:

​•​Why wasn’t this position flown publicly, to allow other qualified candidates, including experienced attorneys, to apply?

​•​Why was legal oversight assigned to someone who only passed the Bar in January 2023, and has never formally practiced law?

​•​Why create this position for Mr. Cantwell when his previous oversight included an $11 million accounting error?

This appointment appears to have been tailored to a single individual, bypassing open competition, despite known controversies and active investigations.

Due to yet another example of poor decision making, I question the ability of BUSD b oard members to serve as Trustees of the Burbank Unified School District.

Alexandra Helfrich

Burbank