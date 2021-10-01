Letter to the Editor: Resident Questions “Citywide Complete Streets” Plan

Hello Fellow Burbankers:

I enjoy picking up my favorite treats at the patisserie on San Fernando and since February, I have struggled to find parking in the Burbank downtown area.

The City adopted a thing they call the “Citywide Complete Streets” plan on June 16, apparently as an anti-motorists initiative.

I was not amused when I started reading this report. On page 23, the City uses terms such as “whites” and “African American”. These are terms used by the poorly educated and are outdated. What about people from Panama, Haiti and the Dominican Republic? On the Census, where the information is presumably captured, the term “black or African American” is used however the City did not expand the possibility to folks who were not of African descent but who have dark complexions. The point is this document is not written by the most sophisticated minds in our City (Psst…they hire consultants to do this work).

The way I see it, these parklets are taking up a lot of vehicle parking spaces and making it difficult for customers and delivery services to find parking. They appear to only cater to dining and drinking establishments.

They are usually empty with the one exception of the weekend when the parklet (singular) closest to the mall on one side has quite a few customers.

Here are some videos showing the parklets empty most of the time.

September 29 at 4pm: https://youtu.be/ yJSfJl4ECGw September 25 at 9pm: https://youtu.be/ 3hrEZ2tzdeM September 22 at 2pm: https://youtu.be/ 5CgfCL1U5yQ Post a day of the week and time you believe these parklets might be full and I would gladly go record some footage of the time period in question. I will survey the merchants that do not offer food/drinks and ask them if this is hurting their businesses. We will see what they say…

What is your experience? I invite you to comment below.