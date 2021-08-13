Letter to the Editor: Resident Says Better Vehicle Code Compliance May Make Burbank Safer

Letter to the Editor:

I’m writing in regards to the tragic accident that took place on August 8.

I’ve listened to the speeches I watched the City Council and Chiefs briefing on the incident. I’ve heard the ideas to make Burbank safer all of which will take studying and legislative change.

I have a very quick way with laws that are already in place to start. Set up vehicle code compliance stops on various streets throughout the community. Start by citing vehicles without front license plates, dark tinted windows and modified exhaust. I’ve found that most of these types of cars are the same ones speeding and running stop signs in my neighborhood.

It would put the “rules don’t pertain to me” crowd on notice that the BPD and the community are not going to stand for this constant disregard of the motor vehicle code. This would be easy with one motor or patrol vehicle waving cars over to a parking patrol officer that would hand them a citation. Treat it like a parking ticket write the ticket to the car using just the license plate, don’ t ask for registration, drivers license or insurance just hand them a ticket.

The city can increase the fines to clear these tickets within the current municipal ordinances.

I speak from experience as a new driver I was constantly pulled over for loud exhaust, no front plate, wheels too wide until I came to the realization I’d better comply to the rules or spend more time in Altadena at the CHP station. Since then it’s been the tip I’ve always given to new drivers don’t give the police a reason to pull you over.

These violations are so commonplace throughout the community the word would spread fast.

Kevin Muldoon

Burbank