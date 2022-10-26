Letter to the Editor: Resident Says Helligar Will Bring Community Together

I’m writing in support of City Council Candidate Carmenita Helligar. Full disclosure I’m proud to know Carmenita and to be a friend, however that is not the only reason I think she’s an excellent choice for our city council at this time. Since meeting Carmenita 3 years ago, I have watched her bring our community together by listening and actually hearing the concerns of our small business owners, our school district parents, our teachers, our city employees from our police department to our local libraries and the common theme of all of this is she cares deeply for our city and will do her best to make Burbank work for all of its citizens. She’s owned her own businesses so she understands how to manage a budget, she’s raised a family so she understands family budgets. When someone brings a question to her about an issue they may have within our city, she won’t rest until she finds the answer. Her experience of being a resident of Burbank, a parent in our school district, and a business owner/entrepreneur are all skills she will use as our city faces concerns of housing, education, public transportation, public safety, climate change and more. I believe we need her voice on our City Council and that she will do her best to make our city even better than it is.