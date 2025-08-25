Letter to the Editor: Resident Says it’s Time for School Board Member to Make a Decision

Letter to the Editor:

On Tuesday, August 26th the City Council will consider an item on their Reports to the Board. It is listed as item #1 under that heading. It is titled “Consideration of Board of Library Trustees Recommendation to Excuse the Absences of Board Member”. They are asking the Council to excuse the absences of Board Member Emily Weisberg. In a letter from the Chair of the Board of Library Trustees it is stated that “Board Member Weisberg has fallen out of compliance with the required 75% attendance rate over a twelve-month period”. It also states, “Board Member Weisberg expressed her regrets for missing the Board meetings due to work commitments and BUSD Board of Education meeting or event conflicts”. And, at a recent Burbank Board of Education meeting Dr. Weisberg stated that she spends about 60 hours weekly working as a BUSD Board Member.

Time to make a choice Dr. Weisberg. Do one or the other, not both. You have made it very clear to this community that you are a teacher at a private school (a full-time job), serve as a BUSD Board Member (your 60-hour claim) and a Member of the Library Board. One wonders how you have time to eat or sleep.



Linda Walmsley

Burbank