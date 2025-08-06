Letter to the Editor: Resident Says Lakeside Golf Club Needs to Change its Policies

Letter to the Editor:

I was disturbed to hear a Burbank woman tell me that when she applied for a job as a bartender at the local Toluca Lake Country Club she was told they don’t hire women for that position.

Even more disturbing was discovering that the country club also restricts women as members. Apparently this practice, straight out of the tv series, “Mad Men”, where men run everything and women are subservient, its allowed because it is reported to be “grandfathered in”. I don’t think such a practice would be allowed if it applied to black or brown people but for women it’s evidently still OK.

In the year 2025 this does not seem tolerable but as of now it still goes on.

Doug Weiskopf

Burbank