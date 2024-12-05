Letter to the Editor: Resident Shares His Experience in Dealing with Rancho Neighborhood

Letter to the Editor:

Thank you for publishing Goren Gozumian’s letter alleging racist attacks on him and his family for daring to defy the horseback riders in the Rancho neighborhood. I was at the Nov. 26th Burbank City Council meeting where Mr. Gozumian and everyone who spoke in favor of his construction permit application were booed and insulted by the Rancho people in the audience.

So I am not surprised at the recent vicious attacks against Mr. Gozumian, which I fully expect will continue and get worse

Doug Weiskopf

Burbank

I’ve a contentious history with the “equestrians” of the Rancho neighborhood going back to 2011 over my right to safely walk my bicycle across the public Mariposa Bridge over the LA River, which they consider their own personal property. Even now, with the nearby Circle K Stables out of business and only a handful of horse riders using the bridge, they still want bicycles banned from walking or even carrying them across the bridge.