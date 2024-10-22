Letter to the Editor: Resident Shows His Long Standing Support for Candidate

Burbank City Council Members,

I wanted to write in support of Edward Polon for the Burbank Transportation Commission.

My wife and I first moved into our house in Burbank 12 years ago. The first neighbors to introduce themselves to us were Eddy and his wife, Emily. In the years since we’ve visited their bakery, we’ve been to their house when they hosted Laura Friedman during her first campaign, we’ve met each other’s kids. Their kindness and friendship has been a big part of what my wife and I love about Burbank.

One of the things I appreciate about Eddy and his wife are how physically active they are around the neighborhood. Eddy is an avid bicyclist, often biking across the valley to work at the aforementioned bakery. I’ll often run into Emily as she speed walks through another mile. As a family that enjoys walking the neighborhood and walks their kids to school every day, it’s great to see friendly faces when you’re looking to feel like home.

I believe Eddy would be a good fit for the Commission because as a Burbank resident he embodies the small town feel we all crave even in the face of our developing future. He’s put in his 10,000 hours on the streets, roads, and sidewalks of Burbank as a bicyclist and walker so he knows what improvements could be made to increase accessibility and quality. And as a father of two kids who grew up in Burbank, he understands the importance of providing safe walking and biking spaces on our roads so that those of us with younger kids can have the same opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Burbank.

Thanks for your time and please consider your support for Eddy Polon.



James Renfroe

Burbank Resident