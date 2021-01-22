Letter to the Editor: Resident Strongly Objects to Burbank Marijuana Shops in Burbank

Letter to the Editor:

As Burbank, California, residents for over 30 years, with four grandchildren in Burbank, we strongly object to the government of Burbank taking any action to allow or permit marijuana shops within the city limits of Burbank. Burbank has been a safe place to live with minimal crime. Why tempt fate? Those that need the marijuana can go to Los Angeles, Van Nuys or North Hollywood and get all they need. Why bring marijuana shops to Burbank along with all the problems they cause?

Brad & Margo Brokop