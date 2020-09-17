Letter to the Editor: Resident Supports Council Candidate

To the Editor:

After becoming a Burbank homeowner two years ago, I’ve had the great fortune of getting to know Burbank City Council candidate Konstantine Anthony. He is the best choice to elect to our city council on November 3rd. He is a candidate of this moment, a time of intersecting crises, and he has demonstrated throughout his career a deep commitment to an equitable existence for every citizen of Burbank.

Konstantine has spent years fighting for housing justice, including for rent control and common-sense steps to mitigate and prevent homelessness. Formerly homeless himself, he understands these issues on a personal level. He has a detailed plan for a post-pandemic economic recovery that emphasizes keeping workers working and enabling small businesses over corporate chains. As a denizen of Magnolia Park, this is very important to me.

Konstantine is one of the only council candidates to make fighting climate change at the local level a pillar of his campaign. He has a detailed plan for transitioning Burbank to 100% clean energy by 2030, which would make us leaders in that arena and keep the city in line with the latest science, which urges a rapid drawdown of carbon emissions.

Endorsements from the current political establishment often go to candidates who promise more of the same. Many things can be said about Konstantine, but “more of the same” will never be one of them. And after a year like 2020, “more of the same” is the last thing Burbank needs. We need someone prepared to face a monumental task that affects every single Burbank resident. Konstantine is most certainly that person.

Sincerely,

Kevin Oeser