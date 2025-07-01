Letter to the Editor: Resident Unhappy with Horse Trail at New Develpment

Letter to the Editor:

The City of Burbank once again has bent a knee to the local horseback riders of the equestrian neighborhood by completing construction of a 3 block long $1,550,000 dirt horse trail in front of the newly constructed Pickwick Lane Apartments at 500 Riverside Drive. The horse trail will also have a yearly maintenance budget of $150,000 for heaven knows what purpose. And what everyone I have spoken to in that neighborhood agrees on is that no horses will ever be ridden on that inconvenient location on the north side of Riverside Dr.

This sop to the equestrians was intended to mute their loud opposition to the much needed new home construction in Burbank, which is under a legal mandate from the State of California to accomplish exactly that!