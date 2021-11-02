Letter to the Editor: Resident Unhappy With New City Attorney’s Contract

Letter to the Editor:

Dear Fellow Burbankers:

The City Council will vote to approve (or not) this agreement:

This is for Joseph H. McDougall’s employment agreement as he takes over as City Attorney.

A few things to consider:

The current City Attorney and her staff participated in the blank check actions that resulted in Burbankers spending more than $287,000 on the Tinhorn Flats abatement. See here: https://myburbank.com/? s=tinhorn

The current City Attorney allowed her attorneys to spend four hours at a time, sitting in traffic court, for a single case to fight $20 cell phone tickets. See: Case No. E134936, in which her staff sat in court for four hours, on the clock, to prosecute one $20 cell phone ticket.

The current City Attorney has an employee sitting in on every board and commission meeting which is not a requirement under the City’s Charter, and this costs Burbankers massive money.

The current City Attorney hires outside attorneys to handle cases that they could handle in-house which costs Burbankers huge money.

The current City Attorney has a budget of $4 million which is an astronomical figure. What other City our size has such a massive budget for the City Attorney?