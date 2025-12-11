Letter to the Editor: Resident Upset with Councilmember’s Hostility During Meeting

At last week’s Burbank City Council meeting, residents witnessed something that should concern anyone who cares about basic respect, democratic norms, and community safety. While glazing ICE, Councilmember Chris Rizzotti didn’t just express a policy disagreement, he talked over, and disrespected Mayor Nikki Perez, the city attorney, and the immigrant members of our community who came forward to share the trauma and fear they’ve experienced because of ICE.

During the meeting, Mayor Perez remained calm and composed while Rizzotti repeatedly interrupted her, insisted on talking over her, and even refused to acknowledge her title. What we saw wasn’t a debate between colleagues, it was a man unable to control his emotions when confronted by a woman in a position of authority. That alone is unacceptable behavior from anyone on the council.

But the disrespect didn’t stop there. When immigrant residents spoke during public comment about violent ICE encounters and unmarked officers grabbing people in their neighborhoods, Rizzotti dismissed their lived experiences and insisted these agencies were simply “doing their jobs.” The Burbank Community Defense, a group of grassroots volunteers, have spent months protecting their neighbors because no one else would. Instead of acknowledging their work or the real fear immigrant families face in Burbank, Rizzotti lectured them about the virtues of ICE.

Even the city attorney had to interject, twice mind you, to remind Rizzotti he was out of line. That should have been the moment he took a breath and recalibrated. Instead, he continued firing off comments and raising his voice. It was clear to everyone watching that he could not remain civil, professional, or grounded in reality. Emotional outbursts and personal attacks are not the traits of a responsible public servant.

The community reaction has been overwhelming, a large reddit thread formed shortly after the meeting highlighting a clip of Rizzotti’s embarrassing outburst. Residents online have expressed outrage at his behavior and embarrassment that this is how a councilmember chooses to represent Burbank. Many pointed out that he never shows this level of hostility toward male colleagues. Others highlighted his long history of opposing tenant protections, supporting predatory policing, and siding with agencies that target Burbank’s most vulnerable residents.

What we saw was a councilmember who cannot control his emotions, cannot listen to constituents, and cannot show even the most basic respect to his colleagues or to the communities most impacted by city decisions. Burbank deserves representatives who lead with integrity, empathy, and professionalism.

After this meeting, it’s more clear than ever that Chris Rizzotti does not represent the values of Burbank.