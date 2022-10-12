Letter to the Editor: Resident Upset With Response From Councilmember

Letter to the Editor:

At a City Council meeting on October 11, 2022, I spoke during the public comment period. I wanted the Council and the public to know that Vice Mayor Konstantine Anthony has unAmerican beliefs. Mr. Anthony previously stated that Al-Quaida was not to blame for the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001. I asked a very simple and direct question of Mr. Anthony at the Council meeting: if Al-Quaida was not the enemy, who was? Mr. Anthony stated that the American people was the enemy. I think anyone who makes such an unAmerican and unpatriotic statement should not hold public office and definitely should not be the mayor of an American city. To blame Americans for the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 is shameful and wrong; it demonstrates how his thinking is twisted, backwards, and ignorant.

Using Mr. Anthony’s logic, Jewish people are to blame for the holocaust committed by Germany and Armenian people are to blame for the holocaust committed by Turkey.

I ask my fellow citizens to make your voices heard. Let others know that this thinking is unacceptable. I am calling for Vice Mayor Anthony’s resignation. The other council members should do the same. Anthony soils the very dais they share.

Joel Schlossman

Burbank Resident