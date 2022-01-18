Letter to the Editor: Resident Wants Item Dumping to Stop

Letter to the Editor:

It seems more and more these days that people put their stuff out on the sidewalk. The “curb alert” has become avant-garde on social media.

See the picture below as an example. This junk was tossed out near my property. It has been sitting for weeks now.

What can we do to help stop this trend and keep Burbank beautiful? There is a limit to how many of these dumping situations I can report to bulky item pick up. In case you need it, here is their web page: https://www.burbankca. gov/web/public-works/bulky- item-pick-up