Letter to the Editor: Resident Wants Olive Avenue to Remain as it is with Traffic Lanes

I had the pleasure of meeting with a group of over 30 concerned Burbank residents on February 7th. We were discussing the plans that could reconfigure Olive Avenue from Buena Vista on the west to the bottom of the Olive Bridge on the east from the current 4-lane (2 in each direction) thoroughfare it is, to a 2-lane street with a dedicated bus lane .

These plans are part of Metro’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) program. A BRT is created to provide more efficient bus service by establishing dedicated bus lanes that are separate from cars. The goal of this BRT is to create a bus route from North Hollywood through Burbank, Glendale, and Eagle Rock, to Pasadena.