Letter to the Editor: Resident Wants to Clarify Burbank’s Sanctuary City Status

Letter to the Editor:

Burbank is not becoming a Sanctuary City

The recent discussion surrounding Burbank’s proposed resolution regarding immigration enforcement has been misrepresented as an attempt to designate the city as a “sanctuary city.” This resolution does not introduce new policies but instead reaffirms the practices already followed by the Burbank Police Department (BPD) and aligns with existing California state law.

Burbank Police Department Already Follows These Policies

The Burbank Police Department has not and has never engaged in enforcing federal immigration law. This is consistent with California law, which limits the role of local law enforcement in immigration matters. The resolution under discussion simply restates this existing framework does not change how BPD operates or place new restrictions on law enforcement officers.

State law already prohibits local police departments from assisting federal immigration authorities in most cases. California’s TRUTH Act (AB 2792) and California

Values Act (SB 54) ensures that local law enforcement agencies do not detain individuals solely based on immigration status or share personal information unless required by law. Burbank PD has been following these laws for years, and this resolution does not alter those practices.

City Employees Are Already Prohibited from Sharing Personal Information

Some concerns have been raised regarding whether city employees should be restricted from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. However, it is important to note that city employees are already prohibited from sharing personal information about other employees or residents without proper legal authorization. Under current city policy, only the City Manager’s Office and the City Attorney are allowed to release such information, and even then, it typically requires a court order. This was clearly stated by city manager Justin Hess.

The Meeting Was Filled with Outside Groups

Tuesday’s City Council meeting was packed with advocacy groups from outside Burbank. While public input is always welcome, it is important to recognize that many of the most vocal attendees were not local residents but rather activists from other areas with their own political agenda.

Burbank Cannot and Will Not Prevent Federal Agencies from Enforcing Immigration Law

Councilmember Zizette Mullins rightly pointed out an important legal reality: Burbank cannot prevent federal agencies such as ICE from operating within the city. This resolution does not create any legal barriers for federal authorities, nor does it provide absolute protection from deportation. What it does is reaffirm that Burbank’s police force and local government employees are not responsible for enforcing federal immigration laws—just as they never have been.

Irresponsible and Dangerous Rhetoric

One of the most troubling aspects of Tuesday’s City Council meeting was the reckless and historically inaccurate comparisons made by some public speakers. Several individuals equated the Trump administration’s immigration policies to the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II. They labeled the federal government, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and even those who did not fully support their position as being on the wrong side of history.

This kind of rhetoric is not only inflammatory but also deeply irresponsible. Comparing the enforcement of U.S. immigration law—however controversial—to the Holocaust is a gross distortion of history. Nazi Germany carried out a systematic, state-sponsored genocide that resulted in the deaths of six million Jewish people and millions of others. To draw parallels between that genocide and federal immigration policies today trivializes one of the darkest chapters in human history and disrespects the memory of its victims.

Beyond being offensive, this type of language is dangerous. It demonizes federal law enforcement officers who are following laws enacted by Congress, as well as those in our community who may have differing opinions on the issue. Vilifying people for not actively resisting federal policies creates a hostile and divisive atmosphere. It encourages the kind of extreme rhetoric that fuels fear and distrust rather than productive discussion.

Resorting to such exaggerated and inflammatory comparisons does nothing to advance the conversation, it only deepens divisions. It is possible to oppose federal immigration policies without resorting to historical distortions and dangerous rhetoric.

The truth is simple: Burbank is not declaring itself a sanctuary city. The city is simply considering a resolution that restates policies already in place, ensuring that local law enforcement focuses on community safety.

While the debate may continue, it is essential that Burbank residents understand that this resolution is not about changing city policy, it is about ensuring clarity and consistency with the laws that already govern our community.

Community Outreach

The city will be holding a series of educational workshops, so residents can better understand the rights that they have under the current immigration laws.

David Donahue

Burbank