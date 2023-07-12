Letter to the Editor: Resident Wants to Eliminate Clutter From Public Poles

Letter to the Editor:

Handbills, posters, and flyers often occupy our public spaces, populating light poles, bus stops, and even the streets. Though some consider these items as benign means of disseminating information, they can, in actuality, pose harm to both the environment and our community.

The Detriment of Disarray

Among the most glaring issues arising from handbills, posters, and flyers is the disorder they cause in public places. As these items linger, they contribute to an unsightly, untidy appearance, especially in areas intended to be clean and welcoming, such as shopping districts, parks and walkways. This visual clutter can obscure essential information like street signs or safety notices.

The Issue of Litter

Beyond causing clutter, handbills, posters, and flyers can transform into litter. If the wind blows them off their initial location, they end up as ground debris—unsightly, and sometimes hazardous. Such litter can attract vermin, become a tripping hazard, and pollute water bodies, posing risks to wildlife and ecosystems.

Property Damage

The damage does not stop at clutter or litter. Handbills, posters, and flyers can inflict physical harm to property. The adhesives used to attach them often leave behind residues that prove difficult to remove, damaging paint, and other materials.

Erosion of Community Pride

The cluttered appearance of public property, resulting from handbills, posters, and flyers, broadcasts an unfortunate message—that the community shows indifference to its image. This can instigate a waning of community pride and a diminished sense of ownership over public spaces.

What Can You Do to Help?

You can play a significant role in keeping public property free from handbills, posters, and flyers. Here are a few strategies:

If you observe someone in the act of posting handbills, posters, or flyers on public property, please call it into the Burbank Police Department at (818) 238-3000.

Decline handbills, posters, or flyers handed out on the streets.

Remove and properly dispose of any such items left in public places.

Lobby local government officials to enforce legislation against the public display of handbills, posters, and flyers.

Opt for social media and other digital platforms to disseminate information, instead of physical posters and flyers.

Conclusion

Handbills, posters, and flyers pose more than mere inconvenience—they are hazards. They can spawn public disarray, morph into litter, cause property damage, and undermine community pride. Through proactive refusal of these materials, proper disposal when they are found, and active engagement with local officials, you can significantly contribute to the cleanliness and safety of public property; and Burbank pride.

supplied by author





Christopher Matthew Spencer

Burbank

