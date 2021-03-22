Letter to the Editor: Resident Wants to Make Sure ‘Pot Shops’ Do Not Populate Burbank

Letter to the Editor:

A poll of Burbank residents conducted this month has revealed that a majority of Burbankers do not want pot shops in our city.

A search online will reveal to you that the pot industry has not been the windfall of tax money that cities hoped for.

A John Burroughs High School alumnus stated he consumed an edible during school that was given to him and he had such a bad reaction, he had to be rushed to the ER. The THC in cannabis is as high as 30% due to genetic tampering and modification.

Pot is no longer the natural product of decades past. It is a highly-engineered drug designed to get the user as high as possible.

It’s time to rise up and speak out against this drug.

The City Council is considering the possibility of allowing pot shops in Burbank.

People flock to Burbank to escape the nastiness of other cities.

Keep the nasty things out. Stop pot now and support a drug-free community.

Cancer patients and people in pain can source their pot, if desired, elsewhere and we cannot let emotions hurt our future.

Addicts are very persuasive. Focus on what you know and ignore the nonsense. You know this is bad for us and it’s time to speak up against it.

Fight to maintain our community standards. Don’t move to Texas. Stand and fight for your community.