Letter to the Editor: Resident Wants to See Change in Local Government

Letter to the Editor:

My name is Alissandra Valdez. I am proud to serve on the Sustainable Burbank Commission, but today I am writing as a citizen and fellow community member.

As a young, Latina, working-class renter, I’m ready to see real change in our local government. My neighbors and I are politically engaged, but we are often shut out of politics in favor of corporate interests. In these tumultuous times, we need a representative that will fight for the needs of the many, which is why I’m supporting Nikki Perez for Burbank City Council. Her stances on housing, environmental issues, and transportation make her a clear standout in this race.

We are a city where 60% of us are renters- yet we are not nearly represented enough in our local government. It’s time we have another renter on city council- and Nikki’s lived experience will bring a valuable perspective to the table. Nikki will fight for the creation of working-class housing units and tenant protections, some of the most important priorities for residents right now. She is also the only candidate to explicitly show support for rent stabilization- as more and more renters are being priced out of Burbank, Nikki has already shown that she will advocate for us.

I feel confident voting for Nikki based on her environmental policy. As a community member, she was at the forefront of establishing a Green New Deal for Burbank. With our climate crisis worsening, we need our policymakers to take this threat seriously and push for effective legislation. Nikki’s environmental goals include having Burbank commit to being at 100% clean energy by 2035, incentivizing environmental innovation, and increasing investment in our traffic infrastructure. With her work on the Green New Deal, Nikki has historically shown that climate advocacy is a priority for her. I trust her to fight for our environment.

Our community has long advocated for the creation of better bike and pedestrian infrastructure. The Chandler Bike Path is beloved by so many of my neighbors- imagine if Burbank had those bike paths throughout the whole city! Nikki is a pedestrian who understands that we need permanent solutions to our traffic safety issues. Her commitment to investing in people-powered transportation is important to building a city that’s green and safer for the community.

Nikki has plenty of other great policy as well, which you can read about here: https://www.nikkiperez.com/issues

We need a candidate that will vote for rent stabilization, continue to fight for our local Green New Deal, and work to transform Burbank streets. Burbank’s future is an inclusive, forward-thinking city that creates a better quality of life for all citizens. Nikki’s good policy, experience, and commitment to public service will make her an excellent addition on City Council. By electing Nikki to office, we can collectively help Burbank step into a better and brighter future.

I encourage my fellow renters, climate activists, and supporters of open streets to participate in our local election and vote for Nikki Perez for Burbank City Council! And encourage a friend or neighbor to vote for Nikki too!

Alissandra Valdez

Burbank