Letter to the Editor: Resident Wants to See Enforcement Presence

By
Craig Sherwood
-
0
4

Letter to the Editor:

Burbank Chamber
Premier Credit Union
The death of 19-year-old Alex Ghazarian is a stark reminder that the City of Burbank needs 24-hour, highly-visible police patrols to discourage unsafe driving and enforce traffic laws.
 
Many of our roads have become speedways. Every week I smell pot emanating from the windows of vehicles.
 
In this image, you can see that Burbank Police Department is stepping up the use of officers in highly-visible patrols to help keep the community safer.
 
Christopher Matthew Spencer
Burbank
 
Picture supplied by the author

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR