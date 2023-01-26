Letter to the Editor: Resident Wants to See Enforcement Presence

Letter to the Editor:

The death of 19-year-old Alex Ghazarian is a stark reminder that the City of Burbank needs 24-hour, highly-visible police patrols to discourage unsafe driving and enforce traffic laws.

Many of our roads have become speedways. Every week I smell pot emanating from the windows of vehicles.

In this image, you can see that Burbank Police Department is stepping up the use of officers in highly-visible patrols to help keep the community safer.

Christopher Matthew Spencer

Burbank