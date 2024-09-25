Letter to the Editor: Resident Warns of Electric Vehicles on Walkways

Letter to the Editor:

A live public speaker at the 9/24/2024 Burbank City Council meeting raised the topic of speedy and nearly silent EV bicycles, scooters and even quadrupeds misusing them on central Chandler Blvd. paths.

He cited the accidental death by collision of an elderly pedestrian in L.A. as an example of what eventually will happen in our City.

The abundant current media hype for all types of EVs continues its nearly cyclic oscillation. As an elderly person, I have been startled multiple times by the unheard rapid approach of EV automobiles.

Perhaps the City Council ought to consider new kinds of road and private-property signage–especially in parking lots–warning both EV drivers and pedestrians/peddled vehicle operators?

Furthermore, since autonomous vehicles are already interlinked with EVs, the danger to peddling exercisers, walkers and those using the dedicated paths for quick transit, the City of Burbank may find it necessary to widen their inquiry.

Richard B. Cathcart

Burbank